LSU Divers Add Four Qualifications for NCAA's at Zones

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The LSU diving quartet of Adrian Abadia, Chiara Pellacani, Helle Tuxen, and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant increased the total number of NCAA qualifications for LSU to eight Wednesday after placing within the required standard at the Zone D diving regional inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The events LSU divers competed in were the men’s three-meter and the women’s one-meter. On the three-meter springboard, Abadia matched his efforts from Tuesday, placing second in the prelims and second in the final. His final score was 778.60.

On the one-meter springboard, the same trio from the three-meter event qualified for their second event at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Pellacani placed first with a score of 643.10 and Tuxen placed second with a score of 642.55. Gutierrez Lavenant’s score of 607.55 was good enough for sixth place.

The remaining events are men’s platform and women’s platform. The qualifying standards are listed below:

Men Women Platform: Top 10 Platform: Top 5

The event is not ticketed and is open to the public. Live results can be found on divemeets.com

STREAMING INFO:

Day 3: BTN+

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Day 3:

11:00 a.m. CT – Women’s Platform Prelims

1:15 p.m. CT – Women’s Platform Finals



3:45 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Prelims

5:00 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Finals