Week Four National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU remains in the top 15 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and stays inside the top 10 in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball.

The Tigers move up to No. 14 in the both the NFCA and USA Softball national polls after being ranked No. 15 last week. The Fighting Tigers comes up one spot to No. 8 in the D1Softball Poll and remains at No. 8 in the Extra Inning Softball Top 25 poll.

LSU is 20-1 this season after coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. LSU sits atop the SEC standings and will open league play at South Carolina March 11-13 in Columbia, S.C. Each game in the three-game series Saturday-Monday will be aired on SEC Network.

