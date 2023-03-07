Mikaylah Williams Named Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year

CHICAGO – LSU Women’s Basketball signee Mikaylah Williams, who led Parkway to a Louisiana State Championship over the weekend, was named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, one of the most prestigious honors as the nation’s top high school female hooper chosen by the McDonald’s All American Game selection committee and the Wootten Family.

Williams will play in this year’s McDonald’s All-America game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. She is also on the inaugural Nike Hoops Summit roster.

Williams headlines LSU’s No. 1 ranked incoming class as the top player in the nation. She will be joined by Aalyah Del Rosario, who will also play in both the McDonald’s All-America game and Nike Hoops Summit, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent.

As the MVP of the Louisiana Non-Select Division I State Championship on Saturday, Williams had 34 points and 11 rebounds to finish her high school career on top.

As the top player in the country, Williams has had success on every stage she has played on. Playing overseas during the Summer, Williams earned two Gold Medals with Team USA, claiming the FIBA U17 World Cup and being named MVP during Team USA’s quest for the championship at the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup, both in Hungary.

Williams is the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 22.8 point, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals, leading Parkway High School to a 34-3 record and a state championship appearance. With all-around elite talent, Williams is a natural scorer and lockdown defender whose effort and skill on both sides of the ball separate her from all the other players in the class. As a junior, Williams was a finalist for the 2022 Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award and she was a Junior All-America First Team selection by MaxPreps.

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete,” Coach Mulkey. “Being from North Louisiana, Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger. Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her the top player in the country. LSU fans you are in for a treat.”

“In order to take my game to the next level and to continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there’s only one place where I’ve wanted to be. Home,” Williams said when she announced her commitment to LSU.