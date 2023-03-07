Four Tigers Qualify for NCAA's on Day One of Diving Zones

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Four LSU divers qualified for the 2023 NCAA Championships Tuesday after finishing within the required standard for the men’s one-meter and women’s three-meter inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota’s campus.

For both events on day one, to compete in the final, a diver must finish in the top-18. On one meter, Adrian Abadia placed second in the prelims and second in the final, guaranteeing his opportunity to dive at NCAA’s. The qualifying standard for men’s one-meter was top seven.

On women’s three-meter, the trio of Chiara Pellacani, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, and Helle Tuxen each finished in the top 18 during prelims. All three remained within the qualifying standard of the top nine to send themselves to NCAA’s in Knoxville.

The remaining events are men’s three-meter, women’s one-meter, and both platform events. The qualifying standards are listed below:

Men Women Three-Meter: Top 9 One-Meter: Top 7 Platform: Top 10 Platform: Top 5

The event is not ticketed and is open to the public. Live results can be found on divemeets.com

STREAMING INFO:

Day 2: BTN+ | Day 3: BTN+

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Day 2:

11:00 a.m. CT – Prelims

1:40 p.m. CT – Finals



Day 3:

11:00 a.m. CT – Women’s Platform Prelims

1:15 p.m. CT – Women’s Platform Finals



3:45 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Prelims

5:00 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Finals