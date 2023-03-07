Beach Ties for No. 4 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team ties for No. 4 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
LSU stays in the top five after an undefeated weekend at the Tiger Beach Challenge, beating No. 19 South Carolina.
The Tigers are on the road this weekend heading to Fort Worth, Texas for the Horned Frog Challenge. LSU will play against Southern Mississippi and No. 1 TCU Saturday and against Texas A&M Kingsville and TCU on Sunday.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|TCU (14)
|540
|8-0
|3
|2
|USC (10)
|533
|6-0
|4
|3
|UCLA (4)
|518
|9-1
|1
|T-4
|Florida State
|462
|9-1
|2
|T-4
|LSU
|462
|9-0
|5
|6
|GCU
|422
|6-2
|6
|7
|Stanford
|391
|9-3
|7
|8
|LMU
|354
|4-0
|8
|9
|Hawai’i
|327
|7-3
|9
|10
|Georgia State
|303
|6-2
|10
|11
|California
|285
|6-2
|12
|12
|Stetson
|223
|5-3
|11
|13
|FAU
|206
|7-1
|13
|14
|Washington
|170
|4-4
|16
|15
|FIU
|169
|4-2
|15
|16
|Long Beach State
|150
|2-6
|14
|17
|Pepperdine
|116
|3-1
|18
|18
|Arizona
|93
|5-2
|17
|19
|South Carolina
|91
|5-4
|19
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|21
|5-3
|20
Others receiving votes: FGCU (16), Cal Poly (11), North Florida (8), Arizona State (5), and Tulane (4).
Next Poll: March 14