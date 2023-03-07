Beach Ties for No. 4 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team ties for No. 4 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU stays in the top five after an undefeated weekend at the Tiger Beach Challenge, beating No. 19 South Carolina.

The Tigers are on the road this weekend heading to Fort Worth, Texas for the Horned Frog Challenge. LSU will play against Southern Mississippi and No. 1 TCU Saturday and against Texas A&M Kingsville and TCU on Sunday.

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 TCU (14) 540 8-0 3 2 USC (10) 533 6-0 4 3 UCLA (4) 518 9-1 1 T-4 Florida State 462 9-1 2 T-4 LSU 462 9-0 5 6 GCU 422 6-2 6 7 Stanford 391 9-3 7 8 LMU 354 4-0 8 9 Hawai’i 327 7-3 9 10 Georgia State 303 6-2 10 11 California 285 6-2 12 12 Stetson 223 5-3 11 13 FAU 206 7-1 13 14 Washington 170 4-4 16 15 FIU 169 4-2 15 16 Long Beach State 150 2-6 14 17 Pepperdine 116 3-1 18 18 Arizona 93 5-2 17 19 South Carolina 91 5-4 19 20 Coastal Carolina 21 5-3 20

Others receiving votes: FGCU (16), Cal Poly (11), North Florida (8), Arizona State (5), and Tulane (4).

Next Poll: March 14