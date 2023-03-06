Women’s Tennis Match Versus Alcorn State Postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. – The match scheduled for Wednesday, March 8 between the LSU women’s tennis team and Alcorn State has been postponed to a later date, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Monday.

The match will now take place on Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers will resume their schedule at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 10 as they host the Missouri Tigers in their first home match of SEC play.

