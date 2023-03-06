USTFCCCA Rankings – March 6, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their seventh list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad stayed at the No. 12 spot, while the men jumped one spot to No. 19.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The Tigers did not compete this weekend as the qualifiers prepared for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 10-11. The meet will be hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Friday and Saturday will be streamed on ESPN+.

The three individuals selected to compete at the meet on the women’s side are Favour Ofili (60m, 200m), Michaela Rose (800m), and Leah Phillips (60m hurdles). Also traveling will be the women’s 4×400-meter relay team.

On the men’s side, Apalos Edwards (triple jump), Brandon Hicklin (long jump), John Meyer (shot put), and Godson Oghenebrume (60m) will all be making the trip out west.

For all pertinent info regarding the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, visit ncaa.com.

LSU currently has seven marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Favour Ofili – No. 2 – 200 Meter – 22.36

Michaela Rose – No. 2 – 800 Meter – 2:00.18

Apalos Edwards – No. 3 – Triple Jump – 55’ 3” (16.84m)

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 66’ 9.75” (20.36m)

Leah Phillips – No. 6 – 60-Meter Hurdles – 8.02

Brandon Hicklin – No. 7 – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m)

Favour Ofili – No. 8 – 60 Meter – 7.15

2023 LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 34 – January 23

LSU Men – No. 62 – January 23

LSU Women – No. 11 – January 30

LSU Men – No. 25 – January 30

LSU Women – No. 7 – February 6

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 6

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 13

LSU Men – No. 28 – February 13

LSU Women – No. 8 – February 20

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 20

LSU Women – No. 12 – February 28

LSU Men – No. 18 – February 28

LSU Women – No. 12 – March 6

LSU Men – No. 19 – March 6

