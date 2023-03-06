Seven LSU Divers Set to Compete in Zone D Diving Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU divers are getting ready to compete in the Zone D diving regional beginning Tuesday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis to attempt at placing high enough and qualifying for the 2023 NCAA Championships.

“Our goal this week is pretty clear. We want to qualify as many divers in as many events as we can to the NCAA Championships,” head diving coach Drew Livingston said. “However, we have a great opportunity to compete at a high level and make this the best meet of the year to this point. That’s our focus.”

Unlike the swimmers, performances from divers throughout the season cannot be used to send them directly to the NCAA meet. The scores a diver receives in the regular season can only go toward their qualification to the Zone Diving regionals.

LSU – alongside other universities like Texas A&M, Minnesota, Houston, Iowa State, and Texas – is a part of Zone D. The regional takes place over three days starting on March 7 and concluding on March 9.

“A lot of teams will add unnecessary pressure at this meet,” Livingston said. “We want to go show everyone our best is still in front of us and enjoy our successes as a team. I’m proud of these athletes for everything they’ve accomplished so far this year, but I’m so excited to see them perform at this meet and beyond.”

In order to qualify for the NCAA Championships, each zone has a certain number of placements for each zone and their corresponding events. Here are the qualifying standards for each event:

Men Women One-Meter: Top 9 One-Meter: Top 7 Three-Meter: Top 9 Three-Meter: Top 9 Platform: Top 10 Platform: Top 5

Any diver who finishes within one of those eligibility spots will qualify for the NCAA Championships. They can also enter additional diving events at nationals provided they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that given event (similar to an NCAA ‘B’ cut in swimming).

The event will not be ticketed and is open to the public. Live results can be found on divemeets.com

STREAMING INFO:

Day 1: B1G+ | Day 2: B1G+ | Day 3: B1G+

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Day 1:

11:00 a.m. CT – Prelims

1:00 p.m. CT – Finals



Day 2:

11:00 a.m. CT – Prelims

1:40 p.m. CT – Finals



Day 3:

11:00 a.m. CT – Women’s Platform Prelims

1:15 p.m. CT – Women’s Platform Finals



3:45 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Prelims

5:00 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Finals