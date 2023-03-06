March 6 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 10-1

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

Feb. 28 (Tue.) – at Texas (W,3-0)

March 3 (Fri.) – BUTLER (W, 12-2)

March 4 (Sat.) – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE (W, 26-4 – 7 innings)

March 5 (Sun.) – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE (W, 13-0 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

March 6 (Mon.) – BUTLER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 8 (Wed.) – LAMAR, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 10 (Fri.) – SAMFORD, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 11 (Sat.) – SAMFORD, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 12 (Sun.) – SAMFORD, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU won all of its four games last week and Tigers enter this week riding a five-game win streak … LSU batted .341 (42-for-123) in its four games last week with 13 doubles, one triple and seven homers, and the Tigers outscored their opponents, 54-6 … LSU’s 26-4 win on Saturday over Central Connecticut State marked the most runs scored by the Tigers since a 27-0 victory over Northwestern State on May 13, 2014 … the LSU pitching staff posted a 1.41 ERA in four games last week, limiting opponents to just 16 hits and a .147 batting average … LSU also recorded shutouts at Texas on Tuesday and versus Central Connecticut State on Sunday.

Paul Skenes

Junior right-hander Paul Skenes improved to 3-0 this season as he defeated Butler on Friday in a dominating six-inning outing … he limited Butler to no runs on one hit with no walks and a career-high 13 strikeouts, firing 80 pitches in the outing … he allowed a two-out single in the first inning, then retired 16 straight Butler hitters to complete his outing … his 13 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher since March 2, 2018, when Zack Hess recorded 13 strikeouts against Toledo … Skenes has a 0.50 cumulative ERA this season in 18 innings, allowing only one run on six hits with three walks and 36 strikeouts … he is limiting opponents to a .100 batting average.

Tommy White

Sophomore Tommy White batted .583 (7-for-12) in LSU’s four wins last week with three doubles, two homers, eight RBI and five runs … he also walked twice and was hit by three pitches, posting a .706 on-base percentage … in the Tigers’ win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday, White was 3-for-3 with one double, two homers, five RBI and three runs … White raised his cumulative average to .370, and he has collected four doubles, two homers and nine RBI in eight games this season.

Hitting Notes

Graduate second baseman Gavin Dugas launched a three-run homer Tuesday night in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers to a 3-0 win at Texas … Dugas collected one double, two homers and eight RBI last week in LSU’s four-game span … graduate Cade Beloso was 4-for-4 as a pinch hitter last week with one double, two homers and seven RBI … junior first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan hit .417 (5-for-12) last week with two doubles, two RBI and six runs, and junior centerfielder Dylan Crews produced two doubles, one homer and six RBI last week.

Pitching Notes

Junior right-hander Ty Floyd improved to 2-0 this season as he defeated Central Connecticut State on Saturday in his first start of the year … Floyd limited the Blue Devils to one run on three hits in 5.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts … left-hander Nate Ackenhausen earned two relief wins last week, including a brilliant outing at Texas on Tuesday night … Ackenhausen worked 3.1 shutout innings against the Longhorns, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts … he also earned the win on Sunday versus Central Connecticut State, entering the contest in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs – he recorded a strikeout to end the inning and pitched a perfect fifth inning to secure the victory.