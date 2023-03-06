LSU Ranked No. 9 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – In the final AP poll before Selection Sunday, LSU dropped to No. 9 and will head into the NCAA Tournament with a 28-2 overall record.
LSU reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, but ultimately fell to Tennessee Saturday as the Tigers dropped their second game of the season. They did remain inside the Top-10 for the twelfth consecutive week.
The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Looking to host first- and second-round games in Baton Rouge, LSU will a watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday. More details will be released later on the watch party.
AP Poll – March 6, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (32-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Georgia W 73-63
|700 (28)
|2
|Iowa (26-6)
Big Ten Women
|5
|vs Indiana W 86-85
|651
|3
|Indiana (27-3)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Iowa L 86-85
|640
|4
|Virginia Tech (27-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|4
|@ Georgia Tech W 65-52
|595
|5
|Stanford (28-5)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|@ Utah L 84-78
|557
|6
|Maryland (25-6)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Ohio State W 76-74
|547
|7
|UConn (28-5)
Big East Women
|2
|vs Xavier W 60-51
|543
|8
|Utah (25-4)
Pacific 12 Women
|5
|vs Stanford W 84-78
|519
|9
|LSU (28-2)
Southeastern Women
|5
|vs Mississippi State W 74-59
|506
|10
|Villanova (28-5)
Big East Women
|1
|@ Seton Hall W 83-56
|425
|11
|Notre Dame (25-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|@ Louisville W 68-65
|401
|12
|Ohio State (25-7)
Big Ten Women
|2
|vs Maryland L 76-74
|395
|13
|Duke (25-6)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs North Carolina L 45-41
|327
|14
|Oklahoma (24-5)
Big 12 Women
|2
|@ Oklahoma State W 80-71
|313
|15
|Texas (23-8)
Big 12 Women
|3
|@ Kansas State W 80-52
|298
|16
|Gonzaga (27-3)
West Coast Women
|1
|@ BYU W 58-51
|282
|17
|UCLA (25-9)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|vs Washington W 70-62
|273
|18
|Michigan (22-9)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Wisconsin L 78-70
|175
|19
|North Carolina (21-10)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|@ Duke W 45-41
|151
|20
|Colorado (23-8)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs California W 95-69
|114
|21
|UNLV (28-2)
Mountain West Women
|1
|@ Nevada W 71-66
|113
|22
|Washington State (23-10)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|@ USC L 68-65
|100
|23
|Tennessee (23-11)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Kentucky W 83-63
|92
|24
|Arizona (21-9)
Pacific 12 Women
|3
|@ Oregon State L 78-70
|89
|25
|Middle Tennessee (25-4)
Conference USA Women
|1
|vs UTEP W 72-68
|62
Others receiving votes:
Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Ole Miss 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, Florida State 2, North Carolina State 2, USC 1