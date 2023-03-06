LSU Ranked No. 9 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – In the final AP poll before Selection Sunday, LSU dropped to No. 9 and will head into the NCAA Tournament with a 28-2 overall record.

LSU reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, but ultimately fell to Tennessee Saturday as the Tigers dropped their second game of the season. They did remain inside the Top-10 for the twelfth consecutive week.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Looking to host first- and second-round games in Baton Rouge, LSU will a watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday. More details will be released later on the watch party.

AP Poll – March 6, 2023

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Ole Miss 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, Florida State 2, North Carolina State 2, USC 1