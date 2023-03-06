LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Ranked No. 9 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – In the final AP poll before Selection Sunday, LSU dropped to No. 9 and will head into the NCAA Tournament with a 28-2 overall record.

LSU reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, but ultimately fell to Tennessee Saturday as the Tigers dropped their second game of the season. They did remain inside the Top-10 for the twelfth consecutive week.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Looking to host first- and second-round games in Baton Rouge, LSU will a watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday. More details will be released later on the watch party.

AP Poll – March 6, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (32-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Georgia W 73-63

Game Recap

 700 (28)
2 Iowa (26-6)

Big Ten Women

 5 vs Indiana W 86-85 651
3 Indiana (27-3)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Iowa L 86-85 640
4 Virginia Tech (27-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 4 @ Georgia Tech W 65-52 595
5 Stanford (28-5)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 @ Utah L 84-78 557
6 Maryland (25-6)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Ohio State W 76-74 547
7 UConn (28-5)

Big East Women

 2 vs Xavier W 60-51 543
8 Utah (25-4)

Pacific 12 Women

 5 vs Stanford W 84-78 519
9 LSU (28-2)

Southeastern Women

 5 vs Mississippi State W 74-59 506
10 Villanova (28-5)

Big East Women

 1 @ Seton Hall W 83-56 425
11 Notre Dame (25-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 @ Louisville W 68-65 401
12 Ohio State (25-7)

Big Ten Women

 2 vs Maryland L 76-74

Game Recap

 395
13 Duke (25-6)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs North Carolina L 45-41 327
14 Oklahoma (24-5)

Big 12 Women

 2 @ Oklahoma State W 80-71 313
15 Texas (23-8)

Big 12 Women

 3 @ Kansas State W 80-52 298
16 Gonzaga (27-3)

West Coast Women

 1 @ BYU W 58-51 282
17 UCLA (25-9)

Pacific 12 Women

 2 vs Washington W 70-62

Game Recap

 273
18 Michigan (22-9)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Wisconsin L 78-70 175
19 North Carolina (21-10)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 @ Duke W 45-41 151
20 Colorado (23-8)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs California W 95-69

Game Recap

 114
21 UNLV (28-2)

Mountain West Women

 1 @ Nevada W 71-66

Game Recap

 113
22 Washington State (23-10)

Pacific 12 Women

 @ USC L 68-65 100
23 Tennessee (23-11)

Southeastern Women

 @ Kentucky W 83-63 92
24 Arizona (21-9)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 @ Oregon State L 78-70 89
25 Middle Tennessee (25-4)

Conference USA Women

 1 vs UTEP W 72-68

Game Recap

 62

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Ole Miss 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, Florida State 2, North Carolina State 2, USC 1

