Gymnastics Ranked Sixth In Week Nine Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team (7-5, 4-3 SEC) remains at six in the week nine Road To Nationals rankings following the team’s victory in the Podium Challenge on Friday night with their score of 197.700.

The Tigers improved their NQS to 197.655 in the week nine rankings and remain in the top-10 for the seventh consecutive week. LSU’s six scores are 198.100, 197.700 and 197.450 from home meets and 197.975, 197.700 and 197.500 away from the PMAC.



LSU topped No.7 California, No. 23 Washington and George Washington on Friday night in the Raising Cane’s River Center to hold their place at sixth and replace an away score.



The Tigers rank second on vault, fourth on floor, eighth on bars and eleventh on beam in the event rankings.

Junior Haleigh Bryant continues her streak of being ranked amongst the top-5 gymnasts in the nation for the seventh consecutive week, as she was placed at No. 4. The junior also holds the No. 1 spot on vault with her NQS of 9.975 and also ranks in the top-25 on bars, beam and floor.

Sophomore Aleah Finnegan also holds her place in the rankings as she is fifth on floor, sixth on beam and fourteenth in the all-around.

LSU ranks second in the conference, only behind Florida. The Gators own an NQS of 197.920.

The Tigers host West Virginia for senior night in the regular season finale in the PMAC on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.

Week Nine Road To National Rankings (3/6/23)