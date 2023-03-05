Tigers Defeated at No. 24 Florida, 4-1

Gainesville, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (6-2, 0-2 SEC) was defeated by the No. 24 Florida Gators (6-3, 1-1 SEC) by a score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Another hard fought SEC contest today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “Credit to Florida, they played a little better than us when the chips were down. We need these matches and will be better because of them. Huge credit to Nas (Komar) for a stellar weekend in singles.”

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to our home and playing matches at the LSU Tennis Complex! It’s been over a month on the road and we can’t wait for some matches at home.”

Doubles Results

The pair of Emily de Oliveira and Sophie Williams struck first in doubles as they took down the senior pairing of Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt by a score of 6-3 at the No. 3 court.

The Gators clinched the doubles point moments later at the No. 2 spot as Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis defeated Noor Carrington and Anastasia Komar, 6-4.

Singles Results

The Gators claimed the first singles point after Bentee Spee took down Noor Carrington at the No. 6 spot. The two players contested a tight first set, but Spee edged out Carrington by a score of 7-5. The second set saw Spee take the early lead and go on to win 6-2.

It became 3-1 in the match moments later after Alicia Dudeney defeated Nina Geissler at the No. 3 court. Dudeney claimed the first set by a score of 6-2 and went on to repeat the scoreline in the second to extend Florida’s lead.

LSU grabbed it’s lone point of the afternoon at the No. 2 court, where No. 44 Komar came out on top in a ranked battle over No. 83 Sara Dahlstrom in straight sets. Komar controlled play in the first set and won 6-3 before Dahlstrom replied in the second with a closer match. The two split 12 games at 6-6 and required a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, Komar took the lead and didn’t look back as she won 7-2 and clinched the court. The win takes Komar’s singles record to 8-0 in dual play this spring and a team-high 22 wins in the overall season.

Florida clinched the match at the top court, where No. 61 Briggs defeated No. 11 Kylie Collins. Briggs claimed the first set by a score of 6-3. The second set saw Collins take and hold a narrow lead, but Briggs stayed in the match and won the final three games to claim the set 7-5 and give the Gators the win on the day.

Up Next

The Tigers returns to the LSU Tennis Complex for the first time since January when they host Alcorn State at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 8.

Follow Us

