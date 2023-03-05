Soccer Battles On The Road, Records Draws Against Oklahoma and Texas A&M

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION – The Tigers had a strong showing on the road in Bryan-College Station, where they recorded two drams against Oklahoma and Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

LSU faced off against Oklahoma at Ellis Field first to begin the day of competition. Defender Laney Gonzales helped put the Tigers on board in the first half after a one versus one battle on the left wing and served in a perfect cross to find Raelyn Prince, who found the back of the net for an unbelievable header. Prince’s goal made it a 2-1 battle.

After being down 3-1 in the second half, Gonzales continued to create opportunities for the Tigers when she found an open Sage Glover in the box. Glover fired a shot at the keeper that was saved, but Mollie Baker was there to find the finish and make the score 3-2.

A few minutes later, forward Mollie Baker dribbled around two defenders and crossed a ball to Laney Gonzales, who scored her first goal in the spring to make the score 3-3.

Oklahoma found their fourth goal to take the 4-3 lead, but forward Brittany Bertram scored from a corner to even up the score at 4-4 with only 10 minutes remaining in the match.

The Tigers battled to a draw to finish 4-4 in the match against the Sooners.

Against Texas A&M, neither team could find the go-ahead goal to take the win. It was a defensive battle throughout the whole match.



Forward Angelina Thoreson contributed some dangerous moments from the flanks for the Tigers, while defenders Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel had their presence felt defensively. Goalkeepers Mollee Swift and Bella Zanotelli were able to come up with some great saves for LSU to keep a shutout as the match finished 0-0.