BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 34 LSU men’s tennis team (8-3, 0-2 SEC) fell to No. 19 Florida (6-6, 1-1 SEC) by a score of 1-6 on Saturday, March 4 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

No. 24 pair Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson took court one against No. 31 Axel Nefve and Will Grant. The Tigers fought hard but fell 5-7.

In the No. 2 spot, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Nate Bonetto and Tanapatt Nirundom. In a neck-to-neck battle, the LSU pair lost (4)6-7. The Gators took the doubles point and secured the lead 1-0.

George Stoupe and Julien Penzlin competed against Lukas Greif and Jonah Braswell, pushing the match to a tiebreak. The two pairs were tied 6-6 (1-1) but went unfinished after the doubles point was secured.

Singles

In the No. 6 spot, Benjamin Ambrosio took on Olek Orlikowski. The Tiger fell in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Florida’s lead extended to 2-0.

Dong faced No. 73 Grant on court 2. The Gator took set one, 6-4, before going on to win the match 6-1 in the second set. Florida’s score advanced to 3-0.

On court 4, Penzlin competed against No. 79 Braswell, falling 6-1, 6-4. Florida’s lead extended to 4-0, officially winning the match. The rest of the singles matches continued to play out.

Latinovic faced No. 109 Nefve in the No. 1 spot. The Tiger took set one, 6-1. Nefve came back to win the match 6-3, 6-2 and advanced Florida’s score to 5-0.

Stoupe competed against Greif on court 5. Set one went to the Gator, 6-1. The Tiger evened the match 7-5 in the second set. In the ten-point tiebreak, Stoupe secured the victory 10-6. LSU entered the scoreboard, 5-1.

In the No. 3 spot, Hotard faced No. 83 Bonetto in a battle. The Gator took set one 7-5. Hotard fought back in the second set but fell in the tiebreak (3)6-7. The final score of the match was 6-1 Florida.

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Lexington to face Kentucky on Thursday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Follow Us

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

#19 Florida 6, #34 LSU 1

Singles competition

#109 Axel Nefve (UF) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 #73 Will Grant (UF) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-4, 6-1 #83 Nate Bonetto (UF) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) #79 Jonah Braswell (UF) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-1, 6-4 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Lukas Greif (UF) 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 Olek Orlikowski (UF) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition

#31 Axel Nefve/Will Grant (UF) def. #24 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5 Nate Bonetto/Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) def. Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 7-6 (7-4) George Stoupe/Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Lukas Greif/Jonah Braswell (UF) 6-6 (1-1), unfinished

Match Notes:

Florida 6-6; National ranking #19

LSU 8-3; National ranking #34

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,4,1,5,3)