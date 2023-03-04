LSU Golfers Stone, Lindblad In March Palmer Cup Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The March rankings of the Arnold Palmer Cup has two LSU Tigers in the United States and International rankings announced this week.

Latanna Stone, who has appeared in three Arnold Palmer Cup events for the United States, is ranked 14th in the present rankings. Stone won her first college tournament last month at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas.

Ingrid Lindblad, continues to be near the top of the International rankings as the Swedish star is at No. 3.

The top six golfers from the spring’s final ranking from both the United States and International men and women shall be among the individuals selected to compete in the Palmer Cup, set for the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, June 8-10.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six spots for the United States will consist of five committee picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series, and a coaches pick.