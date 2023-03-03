Women’s Tennis Narrowly Falls at South Carolina, 4-3

Columbia, S.C. – The LSU women’s tennis team (6-2, 0-1 SEC) came just short in the come from behind effort on Friday night as they fell by a score of 4-3 to the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 1-0 SEC) at the Carolina Tennis Center.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Tough one this evening,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “South Carolina played significantly better than us in a few doubles spots, but we loved the response our ladies gave in singles. We almost pulled out the win, but frankly just got a bit unlucky.”

“We’ll rest up, take the positives from tonight and learn from our mistakes. This is a very resilient group as they showed tonight and we’re very proud of them.”

Doubles Results

The duo of Allie Gretkowski and Ana Cruz were the first off the doubles court after defeating Safiya Carrington and Mia Rabinowitz by a score of 6-2 at the No. 3 doubles spot.

The Gamecocks clinched the doubles point at the No. 1 court after Sarah Hamner and Ayana Akli handed the No. 17-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase their first defeat in dual play by a score of 6-2.

Singles Results

Misa Malkin gave the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead in the match after defeating Rabinowitz at the No. 6 singles court. The two battled in a very close first set that saw Malkin hold on to win by a score of 6-4. In the second set, the Gamecock took an early lead and charged on to win 6-1.

At the No. 2 court, Komar earned the highest ranked singles win of her collegiate career after taking down No. 12 Hamner in straight sets. Komar and Hamner battled in the first set, but the LSU Tiger came out on top by a score of 6-4. The second set saw the two trade games to start the set, but Komar broke away as the set went on and eventually won by a 6-3 margin. The win boosts her dual play record to 7-0 on the year and it was win number 21 overall for the Belarus native.

The Gamecocks’ lead was extended to 3-1 after No. 10 Akli took down No. 11 Collins at the top singles court. Akli played strong tennis in the first set en route to a 6-2 win. The second set was a closer affair with the two players trading games, but Akli strung together consecutive games and edged Collins by a score of 6-4.

LSU cut the lead to 3-2 after senior Nina Geissler took down Gracie Mulville in straight sets at the No. 3 spot. Geissler controlled the tempo of both sets, winning the first by a score of 6-2 before securing victory with a 6-3 performance in the second. The win is her ninth of the overall season and her fourth in dual matches.

The match was tied at 3-3 moments later as Carrington earned her fifth singles win in dual play with a straight set victory over Elise Mills at the No. 4. Carrington and Mills battled in the first set and split the first ten games, 5-5. Carrington then showed her experience and won the next two games to secure the first set, 7-5. She took momentum into the second set, where she stayed in control of the match flow on her way to a 6-3 win.

The comeback for the Tigers fell just short as South Carolina clinched the match at the No. 5 singles court, where Cruz defeated Vishwase in three sets. The two players played a long first set, with Vishwase edging Cruz by a score of 7-5. Cruz responded in the second set by winning 6-2 and forcing the match to a decisive third and final set. The third set saw Cruz take the early lead and pull away to a 5-0 lead before Vishwase was forced to retire, giving the Gamecocks the clinching point.

Up Next

LSU heads down to Gainesville, Florida to face the Florida Gators at noon CT on Sunday, March 5.

Follow Us

#38 South Carolina 4, #34 LSU 3

Singles competition

#10 Ayana Akli (SC) def. #11 Kylie Collins (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 #44 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. #12 Sarah Hamner (SC) 6-4, 6-3 Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Gracie Mulville (SC) 6-2, 6-3 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Elise Mills (SC) 7-5, 6-3 Ana Cruz (SC) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 5-7, 6-2, 5-0, retired Misa Malkin (SC) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

Sarah Hamner/Ayana Akli (SC) def. #17 Anastasiya Komar/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-2 Gracie Mulville/Alice Otis (SC) vs. Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) 2-5, unfinished Allie Gretkowski/Ana Cruz (SC) def. Safiya Carrington/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-2