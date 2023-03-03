No. 5 Beach Volleyball Set to Host Tiger Beach Challenge

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 5 Tigers are set to welcome six teams to the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend.

The Tigers come off a weekend in NOLA going 4-0 at the Green Wave Invitational. LSU defeated Tulane, North Alabama, Nicholls and UNO.

No. 5 LSU (4-0) will host UAB (2-2), Tusculum (2-2), No. 19 South Carolina (1-3), North Alabama (1-3) and Southeastern Louisiana (3-2). In total, the weekend will consist of 16 different matches featuring teams that all play different and exciting styles of beach volleyball.

“Playing at home is really special,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There’s an energy that happens when we play in our stadium in front of our fans, friends and family that just can’t be duplicated anywhere else. Historically we’ve been really good at home and look forward to defending our sand this weekend against some great competition.”

The Tigers will start the weekend off by playing UAB at 12:00 p.m. CT and then have a break before taking on Tusculum at 4:00 p.m. CT. LSU will finish off Saturday against No. 19 South Carolina under the lights of Death Volley at 7:00 p.m. CT.

On Sunday, LSU will face North Alabama at 10:00 a.m. CT before wrapping up the weekend against Southeastern Louisiana at 3:00 p.m. CT. The full list of this weekend’s matchups can be found at the bottom of this page.

Tiger Beach Challenge Schedule

Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. CT – UAB vs No. 19 South Carolina

10 a.m. CT – UCA vs SLU

11 a.m. CT – UNA vs Tusculum

12 p.m. CT – LSU vs UAB

2 p.m. CT – South Carolina vs UAB

3 p.m. CT – UCA vs UAB

4 p.m. CT – LSU vs Tusculum

6 p.m. CT – SLU vs UNA

7 p.m. CT – LSU vs South Carolina

Sunday, March 5

8 a.m. CT – UAB vs UNA

9 a.m. CT – South Carolina vs UCA

10 a.m. CT – LSU vs UNA

12 p.m. CT – UCA vs Tusculum

1 p.m. CT – South Carolina vs SLU

2 p.m. CT – UAB vs Tusculum

3 p.m. CT – LSU vs SLU