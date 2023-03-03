Kimberlyn Duncan Selected to SEC Legend Class of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU track & field legend Kimberlyn Duncan has been selected as the Tigers’ 2023 SEC Women’s Legend and will be honored during halftime of tonight’s LSU women’s basketball first-round matchup with Georgia. The game is set to tip at 6:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

The Southeastern Conference 2023 Class of Women’s Legends showcases former student-athletes and coaches from all 14 SEC member institutions. The women’s legends program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year with the exception of 2021 and 2022.

Duncan became one of the most decorated sprinters in the history of collegiate track and field during her career as a Tiger from 2010-13. She was a winner of The Bowerman as the premier athlete in collegiate track and field in 2012. During her four years in Baton Rouge Duncan ended her career as a seven-time NCAA event champion, 12-time SEC event champion, 14-time All-American, and an All-SEC performer.

She owns the distinction of being the only sprinter in collegiate history – male or female – to sweep NCAA Indoor and NCAA Outdoor titles in the 200-meter dash in three-straight seasons with her performance from 2011-13. Duncan is also the only six-time NCAA 200-meter champion in the history of collegiate track and field.

The Katy, Texas, native went on to compete at two IAAF World championships and was a gold medalist and silver medalist (twice) in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships during her illustrious professional career.

Each member of the 2023 class will be recognized during halftime of their team’s first game of the SEC tournament (March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C.), as well as a group introduction at halftime of the second semifinal game on Saturday, March 4.

SEC Women’s Legends Class of 2023

Alabama – Jackie Traina Softball, 2011-14

Arkansas – Deena Drossin Kastor, 1992-96

Auburn – Kasey Cooper, Softball, 2014-17

Florida – Jaterra Bonds, Basketball, 2010-14

Georgia – Allison Schmitt, Swimming, 2009-13

Kentucky – A’dia Mathies, Basketball, 2009-13

LSU – Kimberlyn Duncan, Track & Field, 2009-13

Ole Miss – Bianca Thomas, Basketball, 2006-10

Mississippi State – Morgan William, Basketball, 2014-18

Missouri – Tracy Ellis-Ward, Basketball, 1984-88

South Carolina – A’ja Wilson, Basketball, 2015-18

Tennessee – Sheila Frost, Basketball, 1985-89

