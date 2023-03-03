Kilponen Tosses Third Shutout in 2-0 Win Against Michigan

FULLERTON, Calif. – Senior pitcher Ali Kilponen threw her third complete game shutout as No. 15 LSU knocked off Michigan, 2-0 Friday morning to open day one of the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field.

With the win LSU improves to 16-1, while Michigan moves to 9-9 on the season.

Kilponen (5-0) logged seven strikeouts, four hits and gave up no walks in 7.0 innings.

Infielder Danieca Coffey paced the offense going 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo homer run in the fifth frame that broke the tie. Designated player Georgia Clark added on another home run in the sixth which gave the Tiger their second run of the game.

Michigan pitcher Jessica LeBeau (5-4) was charged with the loss. She threw six strikeouts and allowed six hits, one walk, and two runs through 5.0 innings.

Kiponen retired 12 of the first 14 batters she faced with five strikeouts to hold Michigan scoreless through four frames.

Coffey broke the stalemate in the bottom of the fifth with her second home run of the season and third of her career giving LSU a 1-0 lead.

Clark led off the sixth stanza with a solo-homer to increase the Tigers lead, 2-0. Clark’s solo-shot was her fifth dinger of the season and 35th of her career.

The Wolverines could not rally as Kilponen retired the final seven batters of the game to secure the shutout.

On Deck

LSU will challenge Loyola Marymount tonight at 5 p.m. CT to wrap up day one of the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field.

