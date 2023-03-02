College Station, Texas. – The No. 34 LSU men’s tennis team (8-2) fell to Texas A&M (3-4) by a score of 1-4 and on Thursday, March 2 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Doubles

No. 24 pair Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson faced Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter on court No. 1. The Tiger pair won 6-3.

In the No. 2 spot, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard took on Pierce Rollins and Kenner Taylor, falling 4-6.

Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe competed against Raphael Perot and Giulio Perego. The LSU duo clinched the doubles point 7-5 and put the Tigers in the lead 1-0.

Singles

In the No. 4 spot, Hotard faced Perego. The Tiger fell 1-6, 6-2. The Aggies tied the score 1-1.

Julien Penzlin competed against No. 105 Rollins on court 5, falling 2-6, 4-6. Texas A&M took the lead 1-2.

No. 30 Hohmann took the court against No. 63 Schachter In the No, 1 spot. Set one went to the Aggie, 6-3. Hohmann battled in set two but ultimately fell 5-7. Texas A&M’s lead extended to 1-3.

On court 2, Latinovic faced No. 57 Perot. The Tiger and Aggie were neck and neck, but Perot won the set 7-6(6). Latinovic fought hard, but fell in the second set 5-7. Texas A&M won the match 1-4.

Dong went against Guido Marson on court 3. The Tiger took set one 6-4 before falling 4-6 in the second set. Dong was up 1-0 in the third set when the match went unfinished.

Stoupe competed against Luke Casper on court No. 6. The Tiger fell in set one 3-6 before coming back to even the match 6-3 in the second set. Stoupe was down 0-1 in the third set when the match concluded.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to face No. 19 Florida at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4 at the LSU Tennis Complex. There will be a McDonald’s giveaway for those in attendance.

#34 LSU 1, #49 Texas A&M 4

Match Notes:

LSU 8-2; National ranking #34

Texas A&M 3-4; National ranking #49

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,5,1,2)