Burrell Named to The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their men’s Pre-NCAA Indoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List Thursday afternoon. The 2021 semifinalist, junior Sean Burrell, makes his seventh appearance on the watch list.

Burrell has made two individual appearances this season in the men’s 400 meter with times of 46.37 seconds at the Razorback Invitational and 47.05 seconds this past weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships. The Louisiana native also contributed to the men’s 4×400-meter relay team this season, helping them to a season-best time of 3:05.91 at the Tyson Invitational.

The junior is primed for another astounding outdoor season, which the Tigers are set to start in a few weeks at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., on March 17-18. Last outdoor season Burrell took home his second NCAA title in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 48.70 seconds.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

