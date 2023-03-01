T&F Taking Ten Athletes to NCAA Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven individual LSU athletes and one relay team from the track and field team have been selected to represent the Tigers at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships. The final collegiate indoor meet of the season will take place March 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M., at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Meet Schedule | Meet Information | Women Accepted | Men Accepted

To qualify for the NCAA Indoor National Championships, athletes must rank inside the top 16 nationally in their respective events while relays must rank inside the top 12. In total, the Tigers will send 10 athletes to New Mexico to compete in nine events.

Favour Ofili • Women’s 60 meter, 200 meter

Ofili secured her 60-meter NCAA qualifying mark at the Tyson Invitational after running a personal-best time of 7.15 seconds. Over in the 200 meter, she ran a personal-best time and program record of 22.36 seconds at the same meet she qualified for the 60 meter. Her 60-meter time ranks eighth in the nation, while her 200-meter time ranks second in the nation.

Michaela Rose • Women’s 800 meter

Rose secured her spot in the NCAA championships with a time of 2:00.18 in the 800 meter at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational at the beginning of February. Her time is the LSU school record, second in the nation, and third in collegiate history. She will be looking to be the first Tiger to ever go sub 2:00.00 in the women’s 800 meter.

Leah Phillips • Women’s 60-meter hurdles

Phillips cranked out a time of 8.02 seconds in the hurdles at the Razorback Invitational in January. Phillips recently ran a time of 8.03 seconds this past week at the SEC Championships and is looking to take a leap back to her personal-best time of 7.97 seconds from last year. Her season-best time of 8.02 seconds ranks sixth in the nation.

Apalos Edwards • Men’s triple jump

Edwards ranks third in the nation with a personal-best mark of 55’ 3” (16.84m), which he landed this past week at the SEC Championships. The top-three marks in the nation currently are all-SEC, making next weekend’s event a redo of the SEC Championships. His jump 16.84 meters ranks third in LSU performance list history behind Walter Davis (17.23m) and Lejuan Simon (17.05m).

Brandon Hicklin • Men’s long jump

Hicklin landed a leap of 26’ 1.75” (7.97m) at the Razorback Invitational in January, which ranks seventh in the nation. His jump ranks 10th in the LSU performance list history and added .12 meters to his best from last season of 25’ 9.25” (7.85m).

John Meyer • Men’s shot put

Meyer heads into the NCAA Championships after setting the LSU program record again and winning the SEC shot put title. His throw of 66’ 10” (20.37m) ranks fourth in the nation, and added just .01 meters to his previous program-record throw of 66’ 9.75” (20.36m).

Godson Oghenebrume • Men’s 60 meter

Oghenebrume has shaved .41 seconds off of last year’s best time of 6.89 seconds, with a new personal-best time of 6.58 seconds this season. His time of 6.58 seconds ranks 13th in the nation currently and is third on LSU’s all-time performance list just behind Trindon Holliday (6.54) and Richard Thompson (6.51).

Women’s 4×400-meter relay

The women’s 4×400-meter relay team will head to Albuquerque with a time of 3:29.94, which was set with Douglas, Ofili, Rose, and Sanders. The time ranks 11th in the nation currently. Athletes that are listed for the relay are Hannah Douglas, Ofili, Rose, Kennedi Sanders, Ella Onojuvwevwo, and Phillips.

For all pertinent info regarding the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, visit ncaa.com.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.