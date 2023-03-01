Ofili Tabbed to The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor Watch List, Rose Receiving Votes

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their Pre-NCAA Indoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Senior Favour Ofili makes her seventh appearance on the watch list. Sophomore Michaela Rose is receiving-votes for the prestigious watch list for the second week in a row.

Ofili is coming off a great weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships after taking gold in the women’s 200 meter. She is now set to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships next week in the 60 meter and 200 meter. She secured her 60-meter NCAA qualifying mark at the Tyson Invitational after running a personal-best time of 7.15 seconds. Over in the 200 meter, she ran a personal-best time and program record of 22.36 seconds at the same meet she qualified for the 60 meter. Her 60-meter time ranks eighth in the nation, while her 200-meter time ranks second in the nation.

The sophomore, Michaela Rose, is also coming off a gold medal-worthy performance at the SEC Championships this past weekend in the 800 meter. She secured her spot in the NCAA championships next week with a time of 2:00.18 in the 800 meter at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Her time is the LSU school record, second in the nation, and third in collegiate history.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

