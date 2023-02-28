Week Three National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU ranks No. 15 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, and sit inside the top 10 in the Extra Inning Softball and D1Softball polls.

The Fighting Tigers stay put at No. 15 in the NFCA national poll and goes slips one spot to No. 15 in the USA Softball poll. LSU remains at No. 8 in the Extra Inning Softball Top 25 poll and moves up three spots to No. 9 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU is 15-1 this season and are coming off a 5-1 week of action that featured three road wins. The Tigers are a balanced team that ranks No. 4 in the SEC with a .341 batting average, has the third lowest ERA in the conference at 1.51, and ranks No. 2 in the league with a .979 fielding percentage.

LSU is amid an overall 10-game road trip and will travel to California this weekend to participate in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. March 3-5.

