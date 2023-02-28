USTFCCCA Rankings – February 28, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their sixth list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women’s squad dropped four spots to No. 12, while the men jumped nine spots to No. 18.

USTFCCCA Rankings

Sophomore Apalos Edwards landed at third on LSU’s all-time performance list on his first triple jump attempt on Saturday. The leap of 55’ 3” (16.84m) earned him third place and added six points to the Tigers score. Heading into the meet Edwards’ previous best was a distance of 53’ 2.25” (16.21m). The Jamaican now sits at third in the nation in the men’s triple jump.

LSU currently has seven marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Favour Ofili – No. 2 – 200 Meter – 22.36

Michaela Rose – No. 2 – 800 Meter – 2:00.18

Apalos Edwards – No. 3 – Triple Jump – 55’ 3” (16.84m)

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 66’ 9.75” (20.36m)

Leah Phillips – No. 6 – 60-Meter Hurdles – 8.02

Brandon Hicklin – No. 7 – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m)

Favour Ofili – No. 8 – 60 Meter – 7.15

2023 LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 34 – January 23

LSU Men – No. 62 – January 23

LSU Women – No. 11 – January 30

LSU Men – No. 25 – January 30

LSU Women – No. 7 – February 6

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 6

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 13

LSU Men – No. 28 – February 13

LSU Women – No. 8 – February 20

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 20

LSU Women – No. 12 – February 28

LSU Men – No. 18 – February 28

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.