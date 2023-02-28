Seven Tigers Earn All-SEC Indoor Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven members of the LSU track and field team were recognized by the SEC for their performances at the conference meet last weekend. The Tigers placed three athletes on the first team and four athletes on the second team.

First team All-SEC performers were Favour Ofili, Michaela Rose, and John Meyer. First team honors were given out to SEC champions. Ofili won the 200 meter with a time of 2:01.09 seconds, Rose won the 800 meter with a time of 2:02.18, and Meyer won the shot put with a throw of 66’ 10” (20.37 meters).

Second team All-SEC performer awards were given to those who finished either second or third in their event. Davis Bove finished in second for the mile, while Godson Oghenebrume (60 meter), Morgan Smalls (high jump), and Apalos Edwards (triple jump) all finished third in their events to earn the distinction.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.