LSU Second After Two Rounds At Rucker; Lindblad T3; Hertzman T7

BATON ROUGE – LSU will be in the final wave playing for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate title Wednesday at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The Tigers after 36 holes are in second place at 3-over par, four shots behind leader and tournament host team, South Carolina, at 1-under. It will be an All-SEC final wave as Auburn is in third at 9-over par.

South Carolina entered the tournament at No. 4 in the Golfstat performance rankings, while LSU is No. 6 and Auburn is No. 15.

LSU posted a second-day score of 4-over par 288 to stand at 571 (283-288), with South Carolina posting the only round not over par on the day at even par 284 to stand at -1 after rounds of 283-284. Auburn has posted rounds of 285-292.

The SEC schools are four shots clear from Texas at 13-over 581 and Vanderbilt’s 14-over 582. Defending champion Wake Forest and Arizona State are tied for sixth at 15-over par 583.

None of the top five schools have won the Darius Rucker event in its first 10 playings. LSU has a couple of runner-up finishes and a third as its best performances in the event.

It was sophomore transfer Aine Donegan who led the Tigers in the second round with a 1-under par round of 70. The native of Ireland had three birdies on the round as she moved up 31 places in the individual competition to a tie for 20th. Donegan has posted rounds of 76-70 for 4-over 146.

The Tigers also counted a one-over 72 from Latanna Stone, who is also at 4-over 146 after two days, moving up 13 spots on her card, also to T20.

Ingrid Lindblad and Edit Hertzman also had 2-over rounds of 73 on Tuesday and both are squarely in the hunt for the individual title of the event.

Lindblad stands at -1 141 for 36 holes after rounds of 68-73 and in a tie for third, with the freshman Hertzman is at even par 142 (69-73) and she is T7 for the event.

“The team’s played very well. All five of our players have been in it. Every player had a chance to count (their score) and we’ve kept the big numbers off their scorecards,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion on a Golf Channel post-round interview. “This course can lend itself to some high numbers, but we’ve been patient and handled it well and we’ve got a good shot (Wednesday).”

LSU playing its third tournament in a three-week period has a second and a first in its first two events and has put itself in position again this week.

“We have two newcomers. Everyone’s talked about Ingrid (Lindblad), Latanna (Stone) and Carla (Tejedo), but we have two newcomers in Aine Donegan and Edit Hertzman,” said LSU’s fifth-year women’s head coach. “They’ve played well. This is our third tournament in a row of the spring and they’re starting to hit their stride and get in rhythm. They’ve played well and it’s been a huge reason why we’ve had success so far this spring.”

The individual lead is at 4-under par 138 after rounds of 69-69 by Mathilde Claisse of South Carolina with first-round leader Megan Schofill of Auburn at 2-under 140 (67-73). Four golfers, including Lindblad are T3 (three back) and Hertzman and four other players are just four shots off the lead.

Claisse, Lindblad and Schofill will be in the final group of the day that will tee off 10:50 a.m. CT with Hertzman teeing off right in front of those three. The wave starts at 10:10 a.m. CT and will be in prime camera range when College Central begins on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m. CT and then live coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT.

There will also be live tweeting during the round on the LSU Women’s Golf Twitter @LSUWomensGolf.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Long Cove Club

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Second Round Team Results (284-568)

1 South Carolina 283-284 – 567 -1; 2 LSU 283-288 – 571 +3; 3 Auburn 285-292 – 577 +9; 4 Texas 295-286 – 581 +13; 5 Vanderbilt 296-286 – 582 +14; T6 Wake Forest 291-292 – 583 +15; T6 Arizona State 292-291 – 583 +15; 8 Baylor 291-293 – 584 +16; T9 Duke 300-290 – 590 +22; T9 Northwestern 300-290 – 590 +22; T9 Georgia 29-293 – 590 +22; T12 Oregon 295-297 – 592 +24; T12 Alabama 297-295 – 592 +24; 14 Kentucky 305-295 – 600 +32; T15 Arkansas 307-297 – 604 +36; T15 Virginia 307-297 – 604 +36; 17 Furman 311-295 – 606 +38

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-142)

1 Mathilde Claisse, South Carolina 69-69 – 138 -4

2 Megan Schofill, Auburn 67-73 – 140 -2

T3 Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt 73-68 – 141 -1

T3 Phoebe Brinker, Duke 72-69 – 141 -1

T3 Rosie Belsham, Baylor 69-72 – 141 -1

T3 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 68-73 – 141 -1

LSU Scores

T3 Ingrid Lindblad 68-73 – 141 -1

T7 Edit Hertzman 69-73 – 142 E

T20 Aine Donegan 76-70 – 146 +4

T20 Latanna Stone 74-72 – 146 +4

T35 Carla Tejedo 72-76 – 148 +6