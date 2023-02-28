Bryant Named SEC Gymnast Of The Week, Earns Second Conference Honor

BATON ROUGE – Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after earning a perfect score on vault and winning the all-around against No. 9 Alabama, announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The award marks Bryant’s second weekly conference honor this season and third in her career.

A native of Cornelius, N.C., Bryant had a career night against the Crimson Tide on Friday in Coleman Coliseum. She recorded scores of 9.900-plus on all four events for the fifth time this season and earned a new career high of 39.800 in the all-around.

She is one of only six gymnasts who has recorded an all-around score of 39.800 or higher.

Bryant’s front handspring-front pike half is considered to be one of the best vaults in collegiate gymnastics as she ranks the No. 1 vaulter in the country. The junior recorded her seventh career perfect score on vault against the Crimson Tide to help her team tie for the second highest vault score in program history and take the title. She now owns seven titles on the event this year and 21 in her career.

The Tigers began the night on bars, where Bryant scored a team-high 9.925 to anchor the first rotation in Tuscaloosa. In the second rotation, she anchored the vault lineup with her perfect 10.00 to help put LSU in the lead at the halfway point.

On floor, Bryant matched her career high score of 9.975 before finishing the night on beam with her 9.900 routine. The Tigers fought to victory and recorded a season high road score of 197.975-197.925 over No. 9 Alabama, led by Bryant’s career high all-around performance.

Bryant’s win against Alabama marked her seventh all-around title in 2023. She moved her individual title total to 20 this season after also earning the vault title for the night.

One of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation, Bryant ranks as the No. 4 gymnast in the country with her individual NQS score of 39.680. The junior is tied at the top on vault and ranks in the top-25 on bars, beam and floor.