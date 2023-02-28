Beach Stays at No. 5 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
LSU stayed in the top 5 after an undefeated weekend at the Tulane Invitational in New Orleans, La.
The Tigers are at home this weekend for the Tiger Beach Challenge. LSU will play against UAB, Tusculum and No. 19 South Carolina on Saturday and UNA and Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.
AVCA Week 1 Poll – 2/28/2022
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|1
|UCLA (27)
|560
|6-0
|2
|Florida State
|536
|5-0
|3
|TCU
|526
|4-0
|4
|USC (1)
|515
|2-0
|5
|LSU
|457
|4-0
|6
|GCU
|436
|3-1
|7
|Stanford
|388
|4-2
|8
|LMU
|382
|2-0
|9
|Hawaii
|325
|3-3
|10
|Georgia State
|296
|4-0
|11
|Stetson
|276
|4-0
|12
|California
|271
|1-1
|13
|FAU
|203
|3-1
|14
|Long Beach State
|199
|0-2
|15
|FIU
|195
|3-2
|16
|Washington
|133
|2-2
|17
|Arizona
|108
|2-2
|18
|Pepperdine
|77
|0-0
|19
|South Carolina
|69
|1-3
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|67
|2-2
Others receiving votes: Cal Poly (35), Tulane (12), Arizona State (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Boise State (4), Charleston (3), and North Florida (1)