Beach Stays at No. 5 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU stayed in the top 5 after an undefeated weekend at the Tulane Invitational in New Orleans, La.

The Tigers are at home this weekend for the Tiger Beach Challenge. LSU will play against UAB, Tusculum and No. 19 South Carolina on Saturday and UNA and Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.

AVCA Week 1 Poll – 2/28/2022

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record 1 UCLA (27) 560 6-0 2 Florida State 536 5-0 3 TCU 526 4-0 4 USC (1) 515 2-0 5 LSU 457 4-0 6 GCU 436 3-1 7 Stanford 388 4-2 8 LMU 382 2-0 9 Hawaii 325 3-3 10 Georgia State 296 4-0 11 Stetson 276 4-0 12 California 271 1-1 13 FAU 203 3-1 14 Long Beach State 199 0-2 15 FIU 195 3-2 16 Washington 133 2-2 17 Arizona 108 2-2 18 Pepperdine 77 0-0 19 South Carolina 69 1-3 20 Coastal Carolina 67 2-2

Others receiving votes: Cal Poly (35), Tulane (12), Arizona State (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Boise State (4), Charleston (3), and North Florida (1)