Send The Women’s Basketball Team Off To The SEC Tournament On Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will hold a sendoff Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. CT in front of Tiger Stadium (Gate 6) as the Tigers head to Greenville, South Carolina as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Fans coming to campus for the sendoff can park in lot 404.

LSU will play its first game of the tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Bon Secours Arena on the SEC Network against the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 10 Auburn and No. 7 Georgia.

The Tigers went 27-1 in the regular season to match the best regular season record in program history.