Women's Basketball

Reese Named as a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

ATLANTA – Angel Reese is a semi-finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.

Reese has been an offensive and defensive force in her first year at LSU. She averaged 23.7 points and 16.0 rebounds per game (9.5 defensive rebounds).

Guarding a mix of opposing team’s forwards and guards, the 6-3 Reese has shut opponents down and made highlight plays on the defensive end, most notable blocking a shot while holding her shoe that had fallen off during a play against Arkansas on January 19.

Reese averages 1.5 blocks and 1.8 steals per game.

Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL
Brea Beal Senior G South Carolina
Aliyah Boston Senior F South Carolina
Cameron Brink Junior F Stanford
Brooke Flowers Senior F/C St. Louis
Taiyanna Jackson Junior C Kansas
Elizabeth Kitley Senior C Virginia Tech
Rayah Marshall Sophomore G/F USC
Aneesah Morrow Sophomore F DePaul
Angel Reese Sophomore F LSU
Celeste Taylor Senior G Duke

