Reese Named as a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

ATLANTA – Angel Reese is a semi-finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.

Reese has been an offensive and defensive force in her first year at LSU. She averaged 23.7 points and 16.0 rebounds per game (9.5 defensive rebounds).

Guarding a mix of opposing team’s forwards and guards, the 6-3 Reese has shut opponents down and made highlight plays on the defensive end, most notable blocking a shot while holding her shoe that had fallen off during a play against Arkansas on January 19.

Reese averages 1.5 blocks and 1.8 steals per game.

