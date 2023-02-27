LSU Gold
Youth Colosseum Max Tank Top
Women's Basketball

LSU Ranked No. 4 In AP Poll

+0
BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot on Monday to No. 4 in the AP Poll to end the regular season.

LSU went 27-1 in the regular season to match the best regular season record in program history. The Tigers will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and are slated to play Friday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 10-seed Auburn and No. 7-seed Georgia.

AP Poll – February 27, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (29-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Georgia W 73-63 700 (28)
2 Indiana (26-2)

Big Ten Women

 @ Iowa L 86-85

Game Recap

 650
3 Utah (25-3)

Pacific 12 Women

 5 vs Stanford W 84-78 599
4 LSU (27-1)

Southeastern Women

 1 vs Mississippi State W 74-59 590
5 Maryland (24-5)

Big Ten Women

 2 @ Ohio State W 76-74 588
6 Stanford (27-4)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 @ Utah L 84-78 587
7 Iowa (23-6)

Big Ten Women

 1 vs Indiana W 86-85 560
8 Virginia Tech (24-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 @ Georgia Tech W 65-52 497
9 UConn (25-5)

Big East Women

 5 @ DePaul W 72-69 484
10 Notre Dame (24-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 @ Louisville W 68-65 481
11 Villanova (25-5)

Big East Women

 4 vs Providence W 67-50 378
12 Texas (22-7)

Big 12 Women

 7 @ Oklahoma W 67-45 355
13 Duke (24-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 vs North Carolina L 45-41

Game Recap

 347
14 Ohio State (23-6)

Big Ten Women

 2 vs Maryland L 76-74

Game Recap

 331
15 Gonzaga (27-3)

West Coast Women

 3 @ BYU W 58-51

Game Recap

 282
16 Oklahoma (22-5)

Big 12 Women

 3 vs Texas L 67-45 273
17 Michigan (21-8)

Big Ten Women

 5 @ Wisconsin L 78-70 202
18 North Carolina (20-9)

Atlantic Coast Women

 4 @ Duke W 45-41

Game Recap

 183
19 UCLA (22-8)

Pacific 12 Women

 2 vs Washington W 70-62

Game Recap

 181
20 Colorado (22-7)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs California W 95-69

Game Recap

 174
21 Arizona (21-8)

Pacific 12 Women

 7 @ Oregon State L 78-70 144
22 UNLV (27-2)

Mountain West Women

 2 vs San Diego State W 65-59

Game Recap

 122
23 Iowa State (18-8)

Big 12 Women

 3 vs TCU W 84-56

Game Recap

 115
24 Middle Tennessee (23-4)

Conference USA Women

 1 @ Louisiana Tech W 61-59

Game Recap

 58
25 South Florida (25-5)

American Athletic Women

 vs Tulsa W 93-83 42

Others receiving votes:

Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida State 24, Oklahoma State 18, Florida Gulf Coast 13, Ole Miss 13, USC 10, South Dakota State 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, North Carolina State 3

