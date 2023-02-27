LSU Ranked No. 4 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot on Monday to No. 4 in the AP Poll to end the regular season.

LSU went 27-1 in the regular season to match the best regular season record in program history. The Tigers will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and are slated to play Friday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 10-seed Auburn and No. 7-seed Georgia.

AP Poll – February 27, 2023

Others receiving votes:

Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida State 24, Oklahoma State 18, Florida Gulf Coast 13, Ole Miss 13, USC 10, South Dakota State 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, North Carolina State 3