LSU Ranked No. 4 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU moved up one spot on Monday to No. 4 in the AP Poll to end the regular season.
LSU went 27-1 in the regular season to match the best regular season record in program history. The Tigers will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and are slated to play Friday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. LSU will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 10-seed Auburn and No. 7-seed Georgia.
AP Poll – February 27, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (29-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Georgia W 73-63
|700 (28)
|2
|Indiana (26-2)
Big Ten Women
|–
|@ Iowa L 86-85
|650
|3
|Utah (25-3)
Pacific 12 Women
|5
|vs Stanford W 84-78
|599
|4
|LSU (27-1)
Southeastern Women
|1
|vs Mississippi State W 74-59
|590
|5
|Maryland (24-5)
Big Ten Women
|2
|@ Ohio State W 76-74
|588
|6
|Stanford (27-4)
Pacific 12 Women
|3
|@ Utah L 84-78
|587
|7
|Iowa (23-6)
Big Ten Women
|1
|vs Indiana W 86-85
|560
|8
|Virginia Tech (24-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|@ Georgia Tech W 65-52
|497
|9
|UConn (25-5)
Big East Women
|5
|@ DePaul W 72-69
|484
|10
|Notre Dame (24-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|@ Louisville W 68-65
|481
|11
|Villanova (25-5)
Big East Women
|4
|vs Providence W 67-50
|378
|12
|Texas (22-7)
Big 12 Women
|7
|@ Oklahoma W 67-45
|355
|13
|Duke (24-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|vs North Carolina L 45-41
|347
|14
|Ohio State (23-6)
Big Ten Women
|2
|vs Maryland L 76-74
|331
|15
|Gonzaga (27-3)
West Coast Women
|3
|@ BYU W 58-51
|282
|16
|Oklahoma (22-5)
Big 12 Women
|3
|vs Texas L 67-45
|273
|17
|Michigan (21-8)
Big Ten Women
|5
|@ Wisconsin L 78-70
|202
|18
|North Carolina (20-9)
Atlantic Coast Women
|4
|@ Duke W 45-41
|183
|19
|UCLA (22-8)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|vs Washington W 70-62
|181
|20
|Colorado (22-7)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs California W 95-69
|174
|21
|Arizona (21-8)
Pacific 12 Women
|7
|@ Oregon State L 78-70
|144
|22
|UNLV (27-2)
Mountain West Women
|2
|vs San Diego State W 65-59
|122
|23
|Iowa State (18-8)
Big 12 Women
|3
|vs TCU W 84-56
|115
|24
|Middle Tennessee (23-4)
Conference USA Women
|1
|@ Louisiana Tech W 61-59
|58
|25
|South Florida (25-5)
American Athletic Women
|–
|vs Tulsa W 93-83
|42
Others receiving votes:
Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida State 24, Oklahoma State 18, Florida Gulf Coast 13, Ole Miss 13, USC 10, South Dakota State 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, North Carolina State 3