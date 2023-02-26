Tigers Begin Play In Darius Rucker Golf Event Monday

BATON ROUGE – After a couple of days back at home, the No. 7 LSU women’s golf team is back at it starting Monday in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at the Long Cove Club at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The tournament, hosted by the well-known entertainer, will be televised on the Golf Channel for all three days of play, Monday through Wednesday, beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers are coming off a two-tournament stretch in which LSU posted a second-place finish at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas and then played some of their best golf of the year in going wire-to-wire to win the Moon Golf invitational in Florida.

Senior Latanna Stone captured the individual crown in the Nexus event with a 54-hole score of 6-under 210, her first collegiate title, while Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo were both T5 in the Moon Golf Invitational.

Lindblad and Tejedo both finished at 8-under 208 with Lindblad having a low round of 68 and Tejedo a low round of 66.

Transfer Aine Donegan had a top 10 finish in the Bahamas with Donegan posting a T7 finish at +5 221.

Those four will be back in the LSU lineup along with the fifth player who also had some strong moments in the two tournaments, freshman Edit Hertzman.

Lindblad enters the tournament with a 69.93 with Stone 70.94, Donegan at 72.33, Tejedo 73.00 and Hertzman 73.25 for a team averaging 284.17 for the play five, count four format.

The tournament field, besides LSU and host South Carolina features a true national field with Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Furman, Georgia, Kentucky, Oregon, Northwestern, Texas and defending 2022 champion Wake Forest. Howard University will have two players playing as individuals in the event.

The Darius Rucker event has been on the Tigers schedule nine times and they have a couple of runner-up finishes and a third-place finish in past appearances.

Besides the live TV coverage, live updates will be available on the LSU women’s golf twitter @LSUwomensgolf.