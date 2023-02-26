Three Tigers Win Individual Titles at SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team closed out the SEC Indoor Championship on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark. The Tigers had three event winners and 13 different student-athletes score for LSU on day two.

Live Results

After the second and final day of action, both the LSU men and women identically finished in eighth with team scores of 47.

Team Standings

Senior John Meyer won the shot put final with a program-record throw of 66’ 10” (20.37m) on his third throw of the afternoon. His new personal best replaces his previous school-record distance of 66’ 9.75” (20.36m). Meyer earned First Team All-SEC for his first-place finish and earned 10 points for the Tigers. He currently sits at fourth in the nation still after improving his mark by .01 meters.

She was favored by many heading into the weekend and sophomore Michaela Rose delivered. In the 800-meter prelims on Friday, Rose clocked a time of 2:03.94 with ease to take first. She followed up Friday’s performance with another first-place finish and a time of 2:01.09 in the final. Rose will head into the NCAA Indoor Championships undefeated in the women’s 800-meter event, going four for four so far this season. Rose was tabbed First Team All-SEC and earned 10 points for the Tigers after her performance on Saturday.

The junior from Nigeria, Favour Ofili, continued to dominate the fields she is in put in this year. Ofili ran a time of 22.52 seconds in the prelims on Friday and came back with another 22.52 in the final on Saturday. She was crowned as the SEC 200-meter champion for the women’s side, and earned First Team All-SEC honors in return. Like Rose, Ofili is undefeated in her specialty, going five for five so far this season in the 200. Ofili earned the Tigers 10 points to go along with the three points she earned in the 60-meter final.

The first Tiger to earn points on the men’s side was junior Davis Bove in the one mile. Bove cruised to a 4:02.67 in the final, earning him second place and eight points for the team. The Franklin, Tenn., native clocked a time of 4:03.18 the day before in the prelims to earn second place also.

Each week sophomore Godson Oghenebrume continues to show that his hard work has been paying off in dividends. Oghenebrume earned fifth in the 60-meter prelims on Friday with a time of 6.68 seconds. On Saturday the Nigerian clocked a time of 6.64 seconds to take bronze and tack six more points on the board for LSU.

Leaping to a third-place finish in the women’s high jump was junior Morgan Smalls. After passing on the first bar of the day, Smalls went on to successfully clear heights of 5’ 7.75” (1.72m), 5’ 9.75” (1.77m), and 5’ 10.75” (1.80m). She took third in the high jump, earning the Tigers six points and the first podium visit of the weekend.

Sophomore Apalos Edwards landed at third on LSU’s all-time performance list on his first triple jump attempt on Saturday. The leap of 55’ 3” (16.84m) earned him third place and added six points to the Tigers score. Heading into the meet Edwards’ previous best was a distance of 53’ 2.25” (16.21m). The Jamaican now sits at third in the nation in the men’s triple jump.

Additional Day Two Scorers

Leah Phillips – 60-meter hurdles – 8.05 seconds – 4th place (5 points)

Cindy Bourdier – 800 meter – 2:05.24 – 4th place (5 points)

Alex Selles – 800 meter – 1:50.07 – 5th place (4 points)

Lorena Rangel-Batres – One mile – 4:41.95 – 6th place (3 points)

Brandon Hicklin – 60 meter – 6.73 seconds – 6th place (3 points)

Favour Ofili – 60 meter – 7.24 seconds – 6th place (3 points)

Parker McBride – 800 meter – 1:51.53 – 6th place (3 points)

Additional Personal Bests

Callie Hardy – 3000 meter – 9:41.85

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.