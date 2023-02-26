Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (8-1) defeated UL-Lafayette (6-5) by a score of 4-0 and New Orleans (3-4) by a score of 4-0 on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

UL-Lafayette Match

Doubles

No. 24 pair Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson faced No. 35 Karlo Kajin and Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez on court No. 1. The Tiger pair won 6-0.

In the No. 2 spot, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Kacper Dworak and Dimitrov Vasil, winning 6-4.The Tigers clinched the doubles point and took the lead 1-0.

Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe paired up to compete against William Ribero and Alejo Ferrer Chueca. The Tigers were up 5-4 before the match went unfinished.

Singles

In the No. 2 spot, Latinovic faced Chueca. The Tiger made quick work of the match, winning 6-3, 6-2. LSU’s score advanced to 2-0.

No. 30 Hohmann competed against Sanchez Gonzale on court No. 1. Hohmann won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and extended LSU’s lead to 3-0.

In the No, 5 spot, Julien Penzlin faced Calin Postea, defeating the Ragin’ Cajun 6-3, 6-3 and clinching the match for LSU 4-0.

Dong took the court against Dimitrov on court 3, taking the first set 6-4. The Tiger was up 3-2 when the match went unfinished.

On court No. 4, Hotard faced Kajin, winning set one 7-6(5). Hotard was down 0-1 when the match concluded.

Stoupe competed against Ribero on court No. 6. The Tiger took set one 6-2 and was leading in set two, 3-2 when the match went unfinished.

New Orleans Match

Doubles

No. 24 pair Latinovic and Watson faced Lilian Dubois and Espen Lagarde on court No. 1. The Tigers made quick work of the match, winning 6-0.

In the No. 2 spot, Dong and Hotard competed against Luke Joujan and Max Heinzel, winning 6-3. LSU took the doubles point and the lead, 1-0.

Penzlin and Hohmann paired up to face Mathew Armbruster and Karim Al-Amin on court 3. The Tigers were down 4-5 before doubles play concluded.

Singles

In the No. 6 spot, Benjamin Ambrosio faced Armbruster, winning the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. LSU’s lead advanced to 2-0.

Dong took on Joujan on court 3, taking set one 6-0 before going on to win the match 6-3 in the second set. LSU’s score moved to 3-0.

Hotard faced Lagarde in the No. 4 spot. The Tiger won 6-3, 6-4, clinching the victory for LSU 4-0.

No. 30 Hohmann took on Heinzel on court 1, taking set one 6-4. In set two, Heinzel came back to even the match 6-3 in set two before the match went unfinished.

In the No. 2 spot, Latinovic competed against Al-Amin. UNO took set one 7-5 and set two was tied 3-3 when the match concluded.

Penzlin faced Dubois on court 5, winning set one 6-3. The Tiger was up 5-3 when play went unfinished.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to begin SEC play in College Station, Texas as they compete against Texas A&M at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 2.

#39 LSU 4, #58 Louisiana 0

Singles competition

#30 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Sanchez Gonzalez, Al (ULL) 6-3, 6-3 Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Ferrer Chueca, Alejo (ULL) 6-3, 6-2 Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Dimitrov, Vasil (ULL) 6-4, 3-2, unfinished Welsh Hotard (LSU) vs. Kajin, Karlo (ULL) 7-6 (7-5), 0-1, unfinished Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Postea, Calin (ULL) 6-3, 6-3 George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Ribero, William (ULL) 6-2, 3-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

#24 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) def. #35 Kajin, Karlo/Sanchez Gonzalez, Al (ULL) 6-0 Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Dworak, Kacper/Dimitrov, Vasil (ULL) 6-4 Ronald Hohmann/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Ribero, William/Ferrer Chueca, Alejo (ULL) 5-4, unfinished

Match Notes:

Louisiana 6-5; National ranking #58

LSU 7-1; National ranking #39

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,1,5)

#39 LSU 4, New Orleans 0

Singles competition

#30 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) vs. Max Heinzel (UNO) 6-4, 3-6, unfinished Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. Karim Al-Amin (UNO) 5-7, 3-3, unfinished Chen Dong (LSU) def. Luke Joujan (UNO) 6-0, 6-3 Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Espen Lagarde (UNO) 6-3, 6-4 Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Lilian Dubois (UNO) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Matthew Armbruster (UNO) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition

#24 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Lilian Dubois/Espen Lagarde (UNO) 6-0 2 . Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) Luke Joujan/Max Heinzel (UNO) 6-3 Julien Penzlin/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) vs. Matthew Armbruster/Karim Al-Amin (UNO) 4-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

New Orleans 3-4

LSU 8-1; National ranking #39

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,3,4)