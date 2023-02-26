LSU Gold
Gymnastics

Gallery: Gymnastics vs Alabama

+0
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum, Jay Clark | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock, Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas, Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Annie Beard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan, Tori Tatum, Cammy Hall | Photo by: Chris Parent
celebration | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent

Aleah Finnegan recorded her fourth straight perfect score in as many meets, making her the first LSU gymnast to record such an accomplishment.
Go behind the scenes as Aleah Finnegan makes her mark on the LSU Gymnastics program.
