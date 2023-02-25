Soccer Opens Spring Ball With Victories Over Southern Miss, Jackson St.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The LSU Soccer team opened their spring ball season with two victories over Southern Miss and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon at the USM Soccer Complex.

In the first match against Southern Miss, Ida Hermannsdottir recorded the first goal for the Tigers. Tori Gillis found Mollie Baker on an open pass, who beat a player out wide and crossed it to Ida Hermansdotter for a one time finish in the 37th minute.

The second goal of the match came from Angelina Thorenson, who went on an amazing individual run with the ball down the line. After beating two defenders, she fired a shot and beat the keeper with a near post shot in the 43rd min

The Tigers continued their goal scoring after Kelsey Major beat a defender off the dribble and slotted home the last goal of the match in the 69th minute.

The match ended 3-0 in favor of the Tigers.

In LSU’s match against Jackson State, Jordan Johnson threaded a ball through to Raelyn Prince, who then buried a shot from 25 yards out off the crossbar and down back into the goal in only the second minute.

In the 12th minute, Tori Gillis played a chipped ball across the field to find Prince again. Prince fired a left footed shot off the post and in the net for her second goal of the day.

After Jackson State cleared a ball out, LSU was able to regain possession and found Brittany Bertram that quickly spun around a defender and hit a quick low shot in the corner that beat the keeper. Bertram found the response goal after Jackson State got on the board and made it a 3-1 LSU lead.

Rammie Noel concluded the scoring on the day with the final goal of the match from a ball that was cleared by Jackson State and right to Noel, who drove it off the crossbar down into the goal in the 45th minute.

LSU defeated Jackson State 4-1 to head back to Baton Rouge with two victories.

Next up, the Tigers will face Texas A&M and Oklahoma on Saturday, March 4, at Ellis Field.