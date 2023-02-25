Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (6-1) defeated Southern Miss (4-5) by a score of 7-0 on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard took on Alan Sanson and Alexander Gima in the No. 2 spot. The Tigers took the win 6-3.

No. 24 pair Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic faced Shamirul Shahril and Dakotah Bobo On Court No. 1. The duo fought hard but fell 4-6.

George Stoupe and Julien Penzlin paired up to compete against Saheb Sodhi and Olimjon Nabiev. The Tigers clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 victory. LSU took the lead 1-0.

Singles

In the No. 1 spot, Latinovic faced Bobo. The Tiger made quick work of the match, winning 6-1, 6-2. LSU’s score advanced to 2-0.

Penzlin competed against Sodhi on court No. 5. The Tiger won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, extending LSU’s score to 3-0.

In the No, 6 spot, Benjamin Ambrosio faced Pawin Jirapoomdaje, winning the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. LSU’s lead advanced to 4-0.

Hotard took the court against Nabiev in the No. 3 spot. The Tiger struck fast in the first set, 6-0. In the second set, Hotard won the match 7-6(2). LSU’s lead extended to 5-0.

On court No. 2, Dong took the court against Shahril. The first set went to the Golden Eagle 6-4, before Dong came back to even the match 6-4 in the second set. In the 10-point tiebreaker, the Tiger secured the match 10-6 and advanced the LSU’s score to 6-0.

Stoupe competed against Sanson on court No. 4. The Tiger took set one 7-6(3) before going on to win the match 6-4 in the second set. LSU’s score was finalized at 7-0.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to host UL-Lafayette at 12:00 p.m. and New Orleans at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the LSU Tennis Complex. Free pizza will be provided during the UL-Lafayette match.

#39 LSU 7, Southern Miss 0

Singles competition

Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Dakotah Bobo (USM) 6-1, 6-2 Chen Dong (LSU) def. Shamirul Shahril (USM) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Olimjon Nabiev (USM) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) George Stoupe (LSU) def. Alan Sanson (USM) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Saheb Sodhi (USM) 7-5, 6-2 Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Pawin Jirapoomdaje (USM) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition

Shamirul Shahril/Dakotah Bobo (USM) def. #24 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4 Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Alan Sanson/Alexander Gima (USM) 6-3 George Stoupe/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Saheb Sodhi/Olimjon Nabiev (USM) 7-5

Match Notes:

Southern Miss 4-5

LSU 6-1; National ranking #39

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,5,6,3,2,4)