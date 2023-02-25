Augusta National Calling; Carla Tejedo Invited To Women's Am

BATON ROUGE – The Augusta National Golf Club announced this week that two LSU golfers in the field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur just wasn’t enough.

So, junior golfer Carla Tejedo has been added to the field which will compete in this prestigious event, March 29-April 1.

Tejedo joins teammates Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, both seniors, in the tournament which for the first time will be nationally televised all three days on The Golf Channel and NBC.

The native of Castellon de Plana, Spain was runner-up in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Seminole Golf Club in October and T5 in the just concluded Moon Golf Invitational. She also finished T7 in the Ladies European Tour’s Spanish Women’s Open in November. She was co-medalist in the Stephens Cup in its inaugural playing in the fall of 2021.

This past summer, she won individual and team titles in the World University Golf Championships for her home country.

She has seven career top 10 finishes at LSU and an 80-round career average of 73.01. She is currently ranked No. 55 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The first two days of the tournament are played at Champions Retreat in Augusta with the top 30 and ties advancing to the final round at Augusta National. All participants will get to play a practice round at the course on the day between the second and final rounds.