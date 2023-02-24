Women’s Tennis Downs Tulane, 5-2

New Orleans, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (6-1) took down the Tulane Green Wave (3-5) by a score of 5-2 on Friday afternoon at the City Park Tennis Center.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Proud of our ladies today for getting the win,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “It was definitely not our best display, but we’ll learn and improve from it as we get ready to start SEC play next week. This group continues to grow and it’s exciting to see how far we can go as a unit.”

Doubles Results

The No. 17-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase gave the Tigers a strong start to the day with a dominant 6-1 win over Lahari Yelamanchili and Charlotte Russell at the No. 1 doubles court. The win improves the duo to 6-0 in dual matches this season and a total of 18 wins together in the overall season.

LSU’s seventh doubles point in as many matches this season was clinched at the No. 3 court, where the experienced duo of Mia Rabinowitz and Safiya Carrington took down Cora Barber and Kristen Borland, 6-3.

The final doubles match played out, with Kylie Collins and Nina Geissler making it a perfect three wins in doubles with a win over Adelaide Lavery and Jiayun Zhu at the No. 2 spot. The Tiger duo trailed early, but battled back and swung momentum in the match and went on to win by a score of 6-3.

Singles Results

No. 11-ranked Kylie Collins earned the first single point of the afternoon with a straight set win over Yelamanchili at the top singles court. Collins took an early lead in the first set and only dropped one game as she went on to win 6-1. In the second set, Collins remained in control of the match and won 6-2 to make it 2-0 on the day. The win is her fourth straight in the spring and takes her to 4-1 in dual matches.

The Tigers extended the lead to 3-0 after No. 44 Komar defeated Adelaide Lavery in straight sets at the No. 2 singles spot. The first set was a close match, with Komar able to edge her opponent by a score of 6-4. The second set was split at 5-5 after ten games, but Komar won two straight games to clinch the straight set victory. The win improves Komar’s record in dual matches to 6-0 on the year and she becomes the first Tiger this season to break 20 overall singles wins.

Moments later, Nina Geissler clinched the match for LSU with a straight set win over Russell at the No. 4. Geissler and Russell contested a tight first set, with the LSU Tiger able to hold on and grab a 7-5 victory. Geissler carried momentum over to the second set and only dropped two games as she won 6-2 to make it 4-0 on the day and clinch LSU’s sixth victory of the season. For Geissler, it’s her third singles win in dual matches and her eighth overall on the year.

LSU’s fifth and final point came from the No. 5 court, where Vishwase completed a come from behind victory over Jiayun Zhu. Zhu took the first set by a score of 6-3, but Vishwase held her nerve and battled in the second set. After splitting ten games at 5-5, Vishwase strung together two games and won 7-5 to force a ten-point tiebreaker third set due to the dual match being clinched before Vishwase won. The freshman battled in the tiebreaker and came out on top, 10-7, to make it 5-0 in the match and earn her 10th singles win in the overall season.

The Green Wave scored their first point of the match at the No. 3 spot, where Carrington fell to doubles-foe Borland in three sets. Borland and Carrington traded games in the first set and eventually required a tiebreaker to decide it, which Borland snuck out by a score of 8-6. Carrington replied with a strong second set as she dropped one game in a 6-1 win to force a third. In the third set, Borland took an early lead and went on to win 6-3 to put Tulane on the board.

The final point of the match came from the No. 6 court, where Rabinowitz was defeated by Brooke Theis in three sets. Theis took the first set, 6-3, before Rabinowitz equalized in the second with a narrow 6-4 win to extend the match. The third set was back and forth and was split at 6-6 after 12 games and required a tiebreaker to decide it. The tiebreaker went the way of Theis, who won 7-1 to get Tulane’s second point and finalize the match at 5-2.

Up Next

LSU opens SEC play on the road when they travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, March 3rd.

#28 LSU 5, Tulane 2

Singles competition

#11 Kylie Collins (LSU) def. Lahari Yelamanchili (TLN) 6-1, 6-2 #44 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Adelaide Lavery (TLN) 6-4, 7-5 Kristen Borland (TLN) def. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 6-3 Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Charlotte Russell (TLN) 7-5, 6-2 Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Jiayun Zhu (TLN) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7) Brooke Theis (TLN) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1)

Doubles competition

#17 Nikita Vishwase/Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Lahari Yelamanchili/Charlotte Russell (TLN) 6-1 Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Adelaide Lavery/Jiayun Zhu (TLN) 6-3 Safiya Carrington/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Kristen Borland/Cora Barber (TLN) 6-3