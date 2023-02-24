Track & Field Scores Four Times on Day One of SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team scored points in four different events on Friday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark., to highlight day one of action at the SEC Indoor Championships. The Tigers also had 10 athletes advance out of the preliminary rounds to compete in 11 of Saturday’s finals.

After one day of action, both the LSU men and women are in 11th place, but both squads are poised to score some points on Saturday to improve their positioning. The women have a total of nine scoring opportunities on Saturday, while the men have 11.

Freshman Beau Domingue started the day off for the Tigers with a seventh-place finish in the men’s pole vault. He cleared a height of 17′ 0.75″ (5.20m) on his second attempt of the third bar. Domingue also cleared heights of 16’ 0.75” (4.90m) and 16’ 6.75” (5.05m). He got the Tigers on the scoreboard with two points in his first SEC Championship.

A fourth-place finish in the men’s weight throw for junior Luke Witte scored the Tigers five points. His best throw of the day came in at 70′ 5″ (21.46m) on his fourth attempt. This is the first time this season that Witte did not finish in the top two of the weight throw event.

The jump specialist, junior Morgan Smalls, finished the women’s long jump in fifth place with a season-best leap of 20’ 8” (6.30m). Her jump came on third jump of the day and was just .01 meters farther than her first jump of the day at 20’ 7.75” (6.29m). Her fifth-place finish put the first points on the scoreboard for the LSU women with four total.

The women’s DMR team consisting of junior Lorena Rangel-Batres, freshman Kennedi Sanders, senior Cindy Bourdier, and Callie Hardy finish in eighth with a time of 11:23.73! The DMR squad scores one point for the Tigers.

The second and final day of the SEC Championships will take place Saturday. There will be two separate live streams on the SEC Network+ where fans can watch the action; those links are directly below. Action gets started for LSU at 2:15 p.m. CT on Saturday with Smalls looking to score some more points for the Tigers, this time in the women’s high jump.

Friday’s Finals Qualifying Performances

Davis Bove – Men’s one mile – 4:03.18 – 2nd place

Lorena Rangel-Batres – Women’s one mile – 4:47.33 – 8th place

Godson Oghenebrume – 60 meter – 6.68 seconds – 5th place

Brandon Hicklin – 60 meters – 6.71 seconds – 8th place

Favour Ofili – 60 meters – 7.18 seconds – 3rd place

Alex Selles – 800 meter – 1:49.33 – 1st place

Parker McBride – 800 meter – 1:50.04 – 7th place

Michaela Rose – 800 meter – 2:03.94 – 1st place

Cindy Bourdier – 800 meter – 2:04.38 – 3rd place

Leah Phillips – 60-meter hurdles – 8.02 seconds – 3rd place

Favour Ofili – 200 meter – 22.52 seconds – 1st place

