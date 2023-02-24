Tigers Move Up To No. 7 In WGCA's First Spring Poll
BATON ROUGE – After opening with a second place and a win in the first two tournaments of the spring women’s golf season, the LSU Tigers have moved up to No. 7 in the first Mizuno Coaches Poll Rankings as put together by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
The Tigers finished second in the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas and followed it up with a strong performance to win the Moon Golf Invitational in wire-to-wire fashion in the Bahamas.
LSU finished the fall season at No. 9 in the WGCA poll. The Tigers will travel to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate which begins Monday and will be televised on the Golf Channel.
DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL
Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Stanford (14) 468
2 Wake Forest (5) 458
3 Oregon 440
4 South Carolina 404
5 San Jose State 400
6 Mississippi State 368
7 LSU 360
8 Texas 326
9 Baylor 320
10 Texas A&M 305
11 Arizona State 272
12 Florida State 266
13 Southern California 254
14 Virginia 239
15 Auburn 213
16 Arizona 198
17 Mississippi 166
18 Vanderbilt 144
19 Oklahoma State 138
20 UCLA 98
21 Northwestern 82
22 Kentucky 58
23 Central Florida 53
24 Pepperdine 40
T25 Duke 25
T25 Ohio State 25
Others Receiving Votes: University of Arkansas (22); Texas Tech University (9); University of California, Berkeley (6); Kent State University (4); University of Florida (4); North Carolina State University (3); Southern Methodist University (2); University of Houston (2); College of Charleston (1); Iowa State University (1); University of Michigan (1)