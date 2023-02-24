Tigers Move Up To No. 7 In WGCA's First Spring Poll

BATON ROUGE – After opening with a second place and a win in the first two tournaments of the spring women’s golf season, the LSU Tigers have moved up to No. 7 in the first Mizuno Coaches Poll Rankings as put together by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

The Tigers finished second in the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas and followed it up with a strong performance to win the Moon Golf Invitational in wire-to-wire fashion in the Bahamas.

LSU finished the fall season at No. 9 in the WGCA poll. The Tigers will travel to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate which begins Monday and will be televised on the Golf Channel.

DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points

1 Stanford (14) 468

2 Wake Forest (5) 458

3 Oregon 440

4 South Carolina 404

5 San Jose State 400

6 Mississippi State 368

7 LSU 360

8 Texas 326

9 Baylor 320

10 Texas A&M 305

11 Arizona State 272

12 Florida State 266

13 Southern California 254

14 Virginia 239

15 Auburn 213

16 Arizona 198

17 Mississippi 166

18 Vanderbilt 144

19 Oklahoma State 138

20 UCLA 98

21 Northwestern 82

22 Kentucky 58

23 Central Florida 53

24 Pepperdine 40

T25 Duke 25

T25 Ohio State 25

Others Receiving Votes: University of Arkansas (22); Texas Tech University (9); University of California, Berkeley (6); Kent State University (4); University of Florida (4); North Carolina State University (3); Southern Methodist University (2); University of Houston (2); College of Charleston (1); Iowa State University (1); University of Michigan (1)