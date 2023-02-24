BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team is set to host Southern Miss on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12:00 p.m. followed by back-to-back matches against UL-Lafayette and New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. respectively at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU is currently on a five-match win streak after most recently defeating Tulane, 6-1, and Lamar, 7-0, in their home opener weekend. On Saturday, the Southern Miss match will be followed by a 30-minute kid’s clinic and on Sunday there will be free pizza during the UL-Lafayette match.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Southern Miss enters Saturday’s match with a 4-4 record. Most recently defeating Prairie View. LSU holds an all-time 6-0 record against Southern Miss. The last time the Tigers faced the Golden Eagles was Feb. 23, 2019, where LSU won the match 7-0.

Scouting the Ragin’ Cajuns

UL-Lafayette currently holds a 6-4 record for the season and most recently fell on the road to UTSA 0-4.The Tigers most recently faced the Ragin’ Cajuns on Jan. 20, 2021, when LSU defeated UL-L with a score of 4-3.

Scouting the Privateers

New Orleans holds a 3-3 record entering Sunday’s match. In their last meet, UNO fell to South Alabama. UNO carries the No. 22 doubles team of Espen Lagarde and Marcel Volz on their roster. The Tigers hold an all-time 13-1 record against the Privateers. Their most recent match up was on Mar. 13, 2022 where LSU took the win 7-0.

