Women’s Tennis Travels South to Face Tulane

New Orleans, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (5-1) will take a trip down Interstate 10 to take on the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) at 2 p.m. CT on Friday at the City Park Tennis Center.

Tulane (Feb. 24)

The Matchup

The match on Friday will be the 45th meeting between the two programs and the first since the 2021 season when LSU defeated the Green Wave by a score of 7-0 at the LSU Tennis Complex. In the series history, the Tigers boast a 39-5 series record.

Tulane enters the match with a 3-4 record, with all three wins coming at home at the City Park Tennis Center. The team was last in action on Saturday, where they fell 5-2 in a road match at Alabama.

The Green Wave are led in singles play by Adelaide Lavery, who boasts a 4-2 record at the No. 2 singles court and also by Lahari Yelamanchili, who has three wins this season at the top singles spot for Tulane. In doubles, Lavery and Jiayun Zhu have a 4-1 record playing at the No. 2 spot.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU returns to action for the first time since Sunday, where the Tigers grabbed a 6-1 win on the road at TCU. The Purple & Gold grabbed the doubles point with wins from the pairs of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase and the senior pairing of Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt. LSU then grabbed singles points from Komar, Vishwase, Cubitt, Kylie Collins and Nina Geissler to round out the day.

LSU made moves as a team and individually in this week’s ITA rankings. As a team, the Tigers made their debut at No. 28. In singles, Kylie Collins checked in at No. 11 while Anastasiya Komar moved to No. 44. In doubles, Komar and teammate Nikita Vishwase were ranked No. 17.

Komar has led the way for the Tigers in singles this spring and boasts a perfect 5-0 record. Overall, she leads the team with 19 wins. She is trailed by Safiya Carrington in singles wins this spring (4) and on the overall year (10).

The Tigers have claimed the doubles point in every match thus far this season and have been led by Komar and Vishwase, who are a perfect 5-0 in doubles play in dual matches. The senior pairing of Carrington and Maggie Cubitt have also been consistent in doubles play for the Tigers with a 4-1 record.

