Gymnastics

UNLOCKED | The Climb, Episode 6: Ten Again

Go behind the scenes as Aleah Finnegan makes her mark on the LSU Gymnastics program.

With the No. 2 Florida Gators coming to Baton Rouge, sophomore Aleah Finnegan’s season heats up as she strings together a series of meets earning a perfect 10.0.

Through it all is her family, particularly her sister – former Tiger and NCAA champion Sarah Finnegan – to watch her compete. Where one Finnegan left her LSU gymnastics legacy, Sarah watches her sister’s begin.

This episode is unlocked and can be viewed for free only at LSU.gold

 

