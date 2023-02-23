UNLOCKED | The Climb, Episode 6: Ten Again

With the No. 2 Florida Gators coming to Baton Rouge, sophomore Aleah Finnegan’s season heats up as she strings together a series of meets earning a perfect 10.0.

Through it all is her family, particularly her sister – former Tiger and NCAA champion Sarah Finnegan – to watch her compete. Where one Finnegan left her LSU gymnastics legacy, Sarah watches her sister’s begin.

