LSU's Sanders Ties for 10th at the Prestige Individual

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Michael Sanders fired an even-par 72 on Wednesday to tie for 10th at The Prestige Individual Invitational at the Golf Club at Terra Lago in Indio, Calif.

Sanders was one of only five players in the individual field to shoot level par or better on Wednesday. The 10th place showing was the best of the year for Sanders. A year ago, he tied for fifth at the event.

On Wednesday, Sanders put together a round that included four birdies, three coming on the front nine during a five-hole stretch. Sanders capped the 54-hole event at 4-over 220 (72-76-72).

Sanders was joined at the individual tournament by Luke Haskew, who tied for 12th at 5-over 221 (69-73-69), and Leo Johansson, who joined Sanders with an even-par 72 during the final round. Johansson tied for 45th at 22-over 238 (80-86-72).

In the team event, Connor Gaunt and Nicholas Arcement paced the Tigers over the final 18 holes with a pair of 75s. Other counting scores for the final round for LSU include Garrett Barber with a 77 and Drew Doyle with a 79.

The Tigers posted a 54-hole total of 895 to finish tied for 16th at the 24-team event. Arcement and Doyle tied for 54th with a three-round score of 224.

LSU returns to action March 13-14 when they travel to the Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Clun in Lafayette. A year ago, the Tigers finished second in the 17-team field with a 35-under 829.