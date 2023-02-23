LSU's Ingrid Lindblad No. 2 On Arnold Palmer Cup International Rankings List

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad is currently ranked No. 2 among International players for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup which will be held in June at the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

The February rankings for the 2023 matches will be updated in the spring and will help select the top six golfers from the men’s and women’s side to play for the Palmer Cup for both the United States and the International squads.

Lindblad, who is the all-time leader at LSU in wins with 10 and who will play in her third Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the end of March, is just behind Hannah Darling of South Carolina who is first and in front of another SEC player, Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State. Darling is from Scotland and Ramirez represents Spain.

Lindblad, who hails from Sweden, will be with her LSU teammates starting on Monday for the nationally televised Darius Rucker Classic from Hilton Head, South Carolina. The broadcast will be carried on The Golf Channel.