Ward Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Emily Ward of the LSU Women’s Basketball team was named to the SEC Community Service team on Wednesday.

Ward, a senior, has engaged with a variety of organizations during her time at LSU. She has participated in a Big Buddy mentorship program as well as a bike drive that provides 425+ bikes in several cities across Louisiana.

She worked with an elementary school during the team’s trip for the Maui Classic. She also works with Tiger Life on many events such as Thankful Tiger and BooZar. In addition, Ward is a two-year member of the SEC Basketball Leadership Basketball Leadership Council.

Ward has always represented LSU well. She is successful in the classroom and has earning a spot on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll both past two season and was on the First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman. Ward is on track to graduate in December with a degree in Mass Communication and plans to enroll in graduate school at LSU.

For the past two seasons, Ward has represented LSU Women’s Basketball on the SEC Basketball Leadership Basketball Leadership Council. Last year the council meeting was virtual, and this year Ward travelled to Birmingham in September for a day of meetings at the SEC offices. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Ward originally joined LSU as a walk-on, but because of her hard work and dedication Coach Kim Mulkey awarded her with a scholarship prior to her senior season.