Latanna Stone Named SEC Golfer of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Latanna Stone, was named one of the Southeastern Conference’s Golfers of the Week after her winning performance in the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas, the league announced on Wednesday.

Stone won her first collegiate title on Feb. 15 at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence in the Bahamas after shooting rounds of 72-68-70 for a 6-under par score of 210 to win the event by five shots. In the final round, she was 2-over for the day after six holes, but had four birdies sin the final 12 holes to seat the victory.

LSU was back in action just five days later at the Moon Golf Invitational at Melbourne, Florida. Stone shot rounds of 72-71-68 for a three-round total of -5, 211, moving up 20 spots on the final day to finish in a tie for 13th. Stone had five birdies on the final day.

The native of Riverview, Florida helped the Tigers to a second-place finish in the Bahamas and their third team title of the season at the Moon Golf Invitational.

Stone jumped some 60-plus spots in the Golfstat performance rankings to 22nd on the later list. For 18 rounds this season, she is averaging 70.94 with two top five and 13-of-18 rounds of par or under.