Week 2 Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is trending upward in each of the four national polls. The ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll has LSU ranked No. 14 and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll has the Tigers ranked No. 15. Extra Inning Softball and D1Softball has LSU ranked No. 8 and No. 12, respectively.

The Tigers increased four spots in the USA Softball Poll and moved up three spots in the NFCA Poll. LSU also moved up three places in the Extra Inning Softball poll to break into the top 10 and moved five places to No. 12 by D1Softball.

The Tigers are 10-0 on the season and has outscored their opponents 61-15. LSU is one of 10 remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I softball and is one of two undefeated programs in the SEC.

LSU will hit the road for the first time this season with a pair of games at Louisiana Tech (Feb. 21) and ULM (Feb. 22).

